Inicio > taiwan > Torrential rain from passing storm shuts down southern Taiwan Torrential rain from passing storm shuts down southern Taiwan By Excelsio Media on junio 26, 2026 Also in taiwan, World Tropical Storm Mekkhala brought heavy rains to the southern regions of Kaohsiung, Tainan and Pingtung in Taiwan as it skirted the island before heading toward southern Japan's Ryukyu Islands. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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