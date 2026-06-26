Torrential rain from passing storm shuts down southern Taiwan

Torrential rain from passing storm shuts down southern Taiwan

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Tropical Storm Mekkhala brought heavy rains to the southern regions of Kaohsiung, Tainan and Pingtung in Taiwan as it skirted the island before heading toward southern Japan's Ryukyu Islands.

Excelsio Media

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