Iran will oversee reopening and operation of Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister says

Iran will oversee reopening and operation of Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister says

on Also in ,
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday insisted his country would oversee the reopening and continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz.

Excelsio Media

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