Inicio > Iran > Iran will oversee reopening and operation of Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister says Iran will oversee reopening and operation of Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister says By Excelsio Media on junio 28, 2026 Also in Iran, news Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday insisted his country would oversee the reopening and continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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