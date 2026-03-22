Inicio > Israel > Israel orders destruction of all bridges over Lebanon’s Litani River Israel orders destruction of all bridges over Lebanon’s Litani River By Excelsio Media on March 22, 2026 Also in Israel, Lebanon, news, war Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, expanded the military’s list of targets in Lebanon to include all bridges over the country’s Litani River, a focal point of the renewed Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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