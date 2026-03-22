Israel orders destruction of all bridges over Lebanon’s Litani River

Israel orders destruction of all bridges over Lebanon’s Litani River

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Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, expanded the military’s list of targets in Lebanon to include all bridges over the country’s Litani River, a focal point of the renewed Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

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