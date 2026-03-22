Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years threatens dam, prompts evacuations

Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years threatens dam, prompts evacuations

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As Hawaii endures its worst flooding in more than 20 years, officials are urging people in hard-hit areas to evacuate. Officials say more rain is expected over the weekend.

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