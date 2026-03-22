These Are the Day’s News on X: March 22, 2026

1. Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum: Obliterate Iran Power Plants Over Hormuz

2. Iran Threatens Gulf Energy and Desalination Retaliation

3. Iranian Missiles Hit Southern Israel: Over 100 Wounded in Arad/Dimona

4. Fresh Iranian Strike on Central Tel Aviv Bridge

5. Strait of Hormuz Remains Choked: Oil at $112+ Amid Supply Fears

6. US-Israel Strikes Expand: Iranian Water Desalination Plants Hit

7. Netanyahu Vows Full Campaign Continuation

8. Houthis Weigh Joining War; Yemen Group Says Options Open

9. Pentagon AI Integration Deepens Amid War Operations

10. Global Markets Brace for 'Black Monday' on Energy Escalation

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The US-Israel-Iran war enters its fourth week with explosive escalation on X, as President Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face US strikes to "obliterate" its power plants—prompting Tehran to threaten retaliatory attacks on US, Israeli, and Gulf energy/desalination infrastructure.Iranian missiles struck southern Israel (Arad, Dimona), wounding over 100 and hitting civilian areas, while fresh blasts rocked Tel Aviv and other sites, fueling viral footage and debates on war crimes. Oil prices hover near multi-year highs around $112+ amid near-total Hormuz disruptions and refinery hits, slamming global markets and stoking stagflation fears. Tech chatter links the crisis to AI's military role (e.g., Pentagon-Palantir integration) and energy threats to data centers, with users warning the conflict could derail AI growth amid broader geopolitical fragmentation.President Trump posted a direct threat on Truth Social: Iran must fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without threats within 48 hours, or the US will strike and destroy its power plants, starting with the largest. Reuters and AP report this follows mixed signals on winding down, heightening fears of wider energy war. X erupts with the White House post garnering massive engagement.Iran's military command warned that any US attack on its energy infrastructure will trigger strikes on US/Israeli-linked energy, IT, and desalination facilities across the Middle East (Bloomberg/Reuters). Desalination supplies ~70-90% of water in key Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Viral X posts highlight risks to civilian water access.Iranian ballistic missiles struck Arad and Dimona in southern Israel, injuring over 100 (including children) and destroying buildings; Israel's emergency services declared a mass casualty event (CNN/Al Jazeera). Israel called it a war crime targeting civilians. X trends with footage and outrage from both sides.An Iranian attack hit a bridge in central Tel Aviv, captured in viral video showing explosions startling pedestrians (Al Jazeera). This follows repeated missile barrages, with Netanyahu vowing continued strikes until Iran's nuclear/missile capabilities are eliminated.Near-complete closure keeps ~20% of global oil/LNG flows disrupted; Brent crude settled above $112 (highest since 2022), with physical fuel prices surging faster than futures (Reuters/Times of India). US allowed limited Iranian oil sales to ease prices, but analysts warn of prolonged upside risks.Recent attacks targeted Iran's desalination facilities, per Iranian announcements on X; retaliation threats now include Gulf counterparts. This compounds energy chaos, with Iraq force majeure and refinery strikes (e.g., Kuwait) ongoing.Israeli PM Netanyahu, speaking after strikes in Arad, stated Israel will keep hitting Iran—with US support—until all war goals (undermining nuclear/missile programs) are met. High-engagement X clips show determination amid escalating exchanges.Yemen's Houthis (Ansar Allah) stated all options remain on the table for supporting Iran against US/Israel, per Al Jazeera discussions. Their potential entry could further disrupt Red Sea/Hormuz routes, amplifying global shipping/energy risks.Palantir's AI platform is now core to US military ops (Reuters memo), with tools aiding strikes in the Iran conflict. X buzz contrasts this with energy shocks threatening AI infrastructure scaling, tying geopolitics to tech vulnerabilities.Threats to power/energy facilities risk deeper market routs; stocks already volatile from oil surge and war uncertainty (Bloomberg/Reuters). X analysts warn of stagflation, inflation spikes, and central bank dilemmas as the conflict shows no quick resolution.