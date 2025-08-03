Inicio > news > Pope Leo urges a million Catholic youth to spread their faith Pope Leo urges a million Catholic youth to spread their faith By Excelsio Media on August 03, 2025 Also in news, Vatican, World Pope Leo celebrated the largest event of his nearly three-month tenure, encouraging a crowd of more than a million Catholic young people gathered in a field on the outskirts of Rome to spread their faith. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
