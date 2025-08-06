Massive fire breaks out in a residential area of Manila in the Philippines

Massive fire breaks out in a residential area of Manila in the Philippines

A massive fire broke out Wednesday in a residential area of the Philippines' capital. The large fire in Manila affected around 1,500 families, and sent plumes of thick black smoke over the populated area.

