Massive fire breaks out in a residential area of Manila in the Philippines

By Excelsio Media on August 06, 2025

Also in news, Philippines

A massive fire broke out Wednesday in a residential area of the Philippines' capital. The large fire in Manila affected around 1,500 families, and sent plumes of thick black smoke over the populated area.
