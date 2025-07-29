Trump: I never had the privilege of going to Epstein's island

Trump: I never had the privilege of going to Epstein's island

on Also in , ,
US President Trump said he 'never had the privilege' of visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island, saying he turned down an invitation from the convicted sex offender in what the president called a moment of good judgment.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)