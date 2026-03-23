After Arad strike, Netanyahu says Iran 'threatens entire world'

After Arad strike, Netanyahu says Iran 'threatens entire world'

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran 'threatens the entire world and has to be stopped' during a visit to the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad, southern Israel.

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