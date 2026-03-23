Inicio > Israel > After Arad strike, Netanyahu says Iran 'threatens entire world' After Arad strike, Netanyahu says Iran 'threatens entire world' By Excelsio Media on March 23, 2026 Also in Israel, news, World Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran 'threatens the entire world and has to be stopped' during a visit to the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad, southern Israel. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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