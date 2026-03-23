Inicio > news > Pilots killed as Air Canada jet hits fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport Pilots killed as Air Canada jet hits fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport By Excelsio Media on March 23, 2026 Also in news, NYC, United States The pilot and co-pilot of an Air Canada Express regional jet were killed after it collided with a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia airport, in an incident that closed the airport, authorities and US media said. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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