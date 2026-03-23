Pilots killed as Air Canada jet hits fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport

Pilots killed as Air Canada jet hits fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport

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The pilot and co-pilot of an Air Canada Express regional jet were killed after it collided with a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia airport, in an incident that closed the airport, authorities and US media said.

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