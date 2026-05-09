The Wars Nobody Watches: Africa’s Expanding Arc of Conflict

Sudan: The World’s Largest Humanitarian Catastrophe

The Sahel: From Counterterrorism Failure to Regional Fragmentation

For much of the international media, Africa’s wars appear only in fragments: a coup in the Sahel, a massacre in Sudan, an insurgent attack in Somalia, another militia advance in eastern Congo. Rarely are these conflicts understood as part of a broader geopolitical transformation unfolding across the continent.Yet Africa today contains some of the world’s deadliest and most strategically consequential conflicts. Millions are displaced, state authority is eroding across entire regions, and foreign powers—from Russia to United Arab Emirates, Turkey and China—are increasingly involved through military, economic, or proxy networks.The tragedy is not merely that these wars continue. It is that many have become normalized.The civil war in Sudan remains the continent’s most devastating conflict. Fighting erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.What began as a power struggle inside the ruling military establishment evolved into a nationwide collapse. Reliable reporting from humanitarian agencies and major international outlets indicates that tens of thousands have been killed and more than 13 million displaced, making Sudan the world’s largest displacement crisis.The conflict is no longer purely domestic. Regional powers back opposing factions, while control over gold routes, border corridors, and Red Sea influence increasingly shapes the war’s trajectory. Analysts warn that instability is spilling into neighboring states including Chad, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.The most uncomfortable reality is this: despite the scale of suffering, Sudan receives a fraction of the political and media attention devoted to conflicts elsewhere.

Across the Sahel—particularly in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—jihadist insurgencies have expanded despite years of international military intervention.



Groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State now operate across porous borders, exploiting weak governance, poverty, corruption, and local grievances. According to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, militant Islamist violence in Africa reached near-record levels in 2025, with the Sahel remaining the deadliest theater on the continent.



Western counterterrorism missions failed to stabilize the region. French forces withdrew after growing hostility from local juntas and populations. Into that vacuum stepped Russian-linked security actors, including networks associated with the former Wagner Group.



But military substitution has not produced security. Instead, the region is experiencing a deeper crisis of state legitimacy. Entire rural areas are effectively outside government control, while coups have become normalized political instruments.



The Sahel is no longer merely a counterterrorism problem. It is becoming a zone of chronic fragmentation where states survive formally, but govern only partially.





Eastern Congo: The Endless War for Territory and Minerals

The conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is among the longest-running wars in modern history, but recent escalations involving the M23 rebel movement have intensified regional tensions.



International observers and multiple research organizations have reported accusations that Rwanda supports M23, allegations Kigali denies. Meanwhile, Congolese forces, local militias, and foreign actors compete across a landscape shaped by ethnic tensions, weak governance, and mineral wealth.



Control over mining zones—including areas rich in cobalt, gold, and coltan—is central to the conflict. This gives the war global economic significance because these minerals are deeply tied to electronics, battery production, and green-energy supply chains.



What makes eastern Congo especially dangerous is the constant risk of regional escalation. Previous Congo wars drew in multiple neighboring states and caused millions of deaths, directly and indirectly. That possibility has not disappeared.





Somalia: A Persistent Insurgency in a Strategic Corridor

In Somalia, the Islamist group al-Shabaab remains one of Africa’s most resilient insurgent organizations.



Despite years of African Union missions, U.S. airstrikes, and Somali government offensives, the group continues to conduct bombings, assassinations, and territorial operations. The concern now is not simply terrorism, but state endurance itself.



The Council on Foreign Relations has warned that reductions in international security assistance could strengthen both al-Shabaab and Islamic State affiliates in the region.



Somalia’s instability also matters globally because of geography. The Horn of Africa borders critical maritime trade routes linking the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and the Suez Canal. Security breakdowns there affect shipping, piracy risks, and regional military competition.





Ethiopia and the Horn: Peace Without Stability

Although the large-scale war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region formally subsided after the 2022 Pretoria Agreement, tensions remain high.



Ethnic violence, armed militias, and disputes over territorial control continue across parts of Ethiopia. Analysts also warn of rising friction involving Eritrea, particularly over Ethiopia’s strategic ambition to secure greater Red Sea access.



The Horn of Africa is increasingly militarized, and drone warfare is becoming more prominent in regional conflicts. Research institutions tracking the region note that unmanned systems are reshaping battlefield tactics in places including Ethiopia, Somalia, and Congo.





Mozambique and Nigeria: Insurgencies That Never Fully End

Northern Mozambique continues to face an Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado province, an area strategically important because of offshore natural gas projects.



Meanwhile, in Nigeria, violence linked to Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), criminal gangs, and communal conflicts persists despite repeated government offensives.



Neither conflict generates sustained international headlines anymore, despite continuing civilian casualties and displacement.





The Structural Crisis Beneath the Wars

Africa’s conflicts are not identical, but several recurring structural drivers appear across regions: Weak or predatory state institutions, Competition over natural resources, Youth unemployment and demographic pressure, Climate stress and land scarcity, Foreign intervention and proxy competition and Expanding transnational militant networks.



Research on long-term violence patterns in Africa suggests that many conflicts are no longer isolated national crises; they increasingly form interconnected regional systems.



That interconnection matters. Arms flows, refugee movements, smuggling networks, and insurgent logistics routinely cross borders faster than governments can respond.





Why the World Looks Away

Part of the reason these wars receive limited sustained attention is geopolitical hierarchy. Conflicts involving major powers or strategic Western alliances dominate headlines. African wars are often treated as chronic background noise rather than urgent international crises.



But this neglect is shortsighted. Africa’s conflicts already affect global migration, food security, mineral supply chains, maritime trade, terrorism risks, and geopolitical competition. The continent is not peripheral to the international system. It is increasingly central to it.



The deeper problem is that international responses often remain reactive and militarized. External powers prioritize short-term stability, counterterrorism, or resource access while failing to address governance collapse and economic fragility.



The phrase “the wars nobody watches” is not entirely accurate. Governments, intelligence agencies, arms suppliers, and corporations are watching closely. What is missing is sustained public attention proportional to the scale of the crises.



Africa today is not defined by a single continental war, but by a widening arc of interconnected conflicts stretching from the Atlantic Sahel to the Red Sea and the Great Lakes region.



Some are civil wars. Some are insurgencies. Some are proxy struggles. Many are all three at once.



And unless the underlying political and economic fractures are addressed—not merely managed—these wars are unlikely to disappear. They will instead continue evolving: more regional, more technologically adaptive, and more globally consequential than much of the world still seems willing to admit.

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