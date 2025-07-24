Thailand bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates

Thailand bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates

A Thai F-16 fighter jet bombed targets in Cambodia, both sides said, as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes that have killed at least 12 people, including 11 civilians.

