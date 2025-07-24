Inicio > Cambodia > Thailand bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates Thailand bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates By Excelsio Media on July 24, 2025 Also in Cambodia, news, Thailand A Thai F-16 fighter jet bombed targets in Cambodia, both sides said, as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes that have killed at least 12 people, including 11 civilians. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
