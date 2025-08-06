Inicio > news > Visa applicants may have to post bond of up to $15,000 to enter the US Visa applicants may have to post bond of up to $15,000 to enter the US By Excelsio Media on August 06, 2025 Also in news, United States The State Department is proposing requiring applicants for business and tourist visas to post a bond of up to $15,000 to enter the United States, a move that may make the process unaffordable for many. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
