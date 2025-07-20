Inicio > Indonesia > Five dead, 284 survive after Indonesian passenger ferry catches fire at sea Five dead, 284 survive after Indonesian passenger ferry catches fire at sea By Excelsio Media on July 20, 2025 Also in Indonesia, news At least five people have died and more than 280 people rescued after a passenger ferry caught fire at sea on Sunday off Sulawesi island in Indonesia. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook