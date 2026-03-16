Hospital fire kills at least 10 patients in India's Odisha

Hospital fire kills at least 10 patients in India's Odisha

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At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out in the trauma care unit of a hospital in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, officials said.

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