Inicio > India > Hospital fire kills at least 10 patients in India's Odisha Hospital fire kills at least 10 patients in India's Odisha By Excelsio Media on March 16, 2026 Also in India, news, World At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out in the trauma care unit of a hospital in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, officials said. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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