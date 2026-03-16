These Are the Day’s News on X: March 16, 2026

The US-Israeli war on Iran surges into its third week with no ceasefire in sight, as heavy strikes pound Iranian cities like Hamadan and military sites, while Tehran unleashes fresh missile barrages—including new Sejjil ballistic variants—on Israel and Gulf allies. President Trump ramps up pressure on NATO and Asian partners to deploy warships and secure the Strait of Hormuz, warning of dire consequences for non-cooperation amid stalled shipping and oil prices climbing toward $120/barrel.Iran maintains partial control over the strait, allowing select non-US/Israeli vessels while threatening broader escalation, fueling global energy fears and market volatility. X timelines overflow with strike footage, casualty reports exceeding 1,300 in Iran, civilian damage claims topping 42,000 sites, and debates on whether economic pain forces an endgame or wider regional war—proxy fronts in Lebanon and Gulf intercepts keep the multi-domain conflict burning hot.

1. Heavy US-Israeli Strikes Hit Hamadan and Other Iranian Cities

Footage shows massive smoke plumes from intense bombardments in Hamadan as the campaign targets military and security infrastructure. US and Israeli forces continue degrading Iran's capabilities, with reports of expanded scope into civilian-adjacent areas amid rising death tolls.





2. Iran Launches New Missile Wave Including Sejjil Ballistics on Israel

Tehran fired advanced solid-fuel Sejjil missiles with heavy warheads toward Israeli targets, alongside other types like Khorramshahr and Kheybar Shekan. Sirens sounded across central Israel with some impacts reported; IRGC claims successful hits on command centers.





3. Trump Demands NATO and Asian Allies Secure Strait of Hormuz

President Trump urged countries including France, UK, Japan, South Korea, and China to contribute warships or support for reopening the strait, threatening a "very bad" future for non-helpers. Reluctance persists among allies wary of direct involvement.





4. Strait of Hormuz Remains Paralyzed with Selective Iranian Enforcement

Flows near standstill despite some passages for Indian/Turkish vessels; Iran declares US-linked shipping off-limits while maintaining pressure. Analysts warn of potential $200+ oil if full closure or Bab al-Mandab threats materialize.





5. Oil Prices Surge Toward $120 Amid Supply Disruptions

Brent crude gains in choppy trading as Kharg Island strikes and Gulf attacks cut exports. UN climate chief calls the crisis an "abject lesson" in fossil fuel dependence, pushing accelerated energy transitions.





6. Iran Reports Massive Civilian Damage from Campaign

Government spokesperson claims over 42,000 civilian sites—including homes, schools, hospitals—damaged, with hundreds dead and thousands wounded. Figures fuel international outrage and calls for restraint.





7. Gulf States Intercept Iranian Missiles and Drones

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar downed barrages targeting regional assets; incidents include airport radar damage in Kuwait and port threats. Spillover heightens fears of wider proxy war.





8. Trump-Xi Summit Faces Possible Delay Over War Tensions

Expected US-China talks clouded by Hormuz crisis and energy shocks hitting Chinese imports. Beijing condemns escalation while navigating indirect benefits from higher oil prices.





9. Hezbollah and Lebanon Fronts Escalate with Heavy Casualties

Israeli strikes continue in south Lebanon amid rising displacements nearing 1 million; Hezbollah rocket fire persists, diverting Israeli resources. Death toll in Lebanon climbs toward 850.





10. US Attention Shifts from Ukraine as Iran Dominates

Trump reportedly losing focus on stalled Ukraine-Russia talks amid Middle East demands. European allies push diplomacy while Russia gains breathing room from diverted Western resources.