China's Xiaomi posts first quarterly profit decline in three years

China's Xiaomi posts first quarterly profit decline in three years

on Also in ,
Xiaomi reported its first quarterly profit drop in three years, with Q4 net profit falling to $914.5 million despite beating revenue forecasts.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)