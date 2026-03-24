Inicio > China > China's Xiaomi posts first quarterly profit decline in three years China's Xiaomi posts first quarterly profit decline in three years By Excelsio Media on March 24, 2026 Also in China, economy Xiaomi reported its first quarterly profit drop in three years, with Q4 net profit falling to $914.5 million despite beating revenue forecasts. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook