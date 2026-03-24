These Are the Day’s News on X: March 24, 2026

1. Trump Extends 5-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant StrikesPresident Trump announced a five-day delay in threatened strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, citing “productive conversations” toward ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz (Reuters, CNN, Fox News). He described positive “tenor and tone” in talks, but Iran immediately denied any negotiations. X buzzes with relief mixed with skepticism over the sudden shift from ultimatum.
2. Iran Denies US Talks, Calls Trump Claims a Bluff
Iranian officials rejected Trump’s statements as fabricated, insisting no direct or indirect talks occurred and that any outreach came via mediators (Al Jazeera, Reuters). Tehran maintains it will not reopen Hormuz until attacks cease. Viral X posts and clips amplify the contradiction, fueling uncertainty.
3. Fresh Iranian Missiles Hit Central Tel Aviv and Southern Israel
Iran launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles overnight, causing damage in central Tel Aviv and southern areas; Israeli defenses intercepted many but questions mount over effectiveness (Al Jazeera, CNN). Casualties reported in prior strikes, with rescuers active. High-engagement footage circulates widely on X.
4. Israel Conducts Thousands of Strikes on IRGC Targets in Tehran
The IDF reported over 3,000 strikes on Iranian regime and IRGC assets, including missile systems and command centers, continuing despite US diplomatic signals (Reuters, ILTV reports). Netanyahu emphasized ongoing operations. X trends with updates on intensified air campaign.
5. Oil Prices Volatile: Initial Plunge Then Rise on Supply Fears
Crude dropped sharply on Trump’s pause but rebounded today as Iran denied talks and Hormuz disruptions persist (Reuters, RTE). Analysts note ongoing risk to ~20% of global oil flows. X traders track wild swings and potential stagflation impacts.
6. Pakistan Poised to Host Potential US-Iran Talks
Pakistan’s Foreign Office indicated willingness to mediate or host high-level US-Iran discussions amid the conflict (NPR, live updates). This emerges as a possible diplomatic venue even as strikes continue. Geopolitics watchers on X discuss regional mediation roles.
7. Rescuers Pull Survivor from Rubble After Tehran Strikes
Iranian Red Crescent reported pulling a man alive from debris in a residential area hit by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s outskirts (Al Jazeera). Civilian impact footage drives emotional engagement and debates on escalation.
8. Palantir AI Accelerates US Strikes in Iran Conflict
Palantir’s CTO highlighted how its AI platform (integrated with Anthropic’s Claude) enabled rapid targeting and 2,000+ strikes in short periods, speeding the “kill chain” (Fox News, Democracy Now). Pentagon reliance on Maven system draws X attention to AI’s battlefield role.
9. Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Urges Trump to Sustain Campaign
Reports claim Saudi MBS privately pressed Trump to continue the war against Iran as a chance to reshape the region; Trump publicly called him a “warrior” fighting alongside the US (NYT mentions, X posts). This signals deepening Gulf involvement.
10. Markets Swing on War Uncertainty Despite Diplomatic Hopes
US stocks fluctuated between gains and losses as investors weighed resolution prospects against persistent energy risks and inflation fears (TipRanks, Post-Gazette). European indices like DAX dipped amid geopolitical fog. X analysts debate long-term economic drag from the conflict.
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