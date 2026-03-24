These Are the Day’s News on X: March 24, 2026

1. Trump Extends 5-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant Strikes

2. Iran Denies US Talks, Calls Trump Claims a Bluff

Day 24-25 of the US-Israel-Iran war dominates X with mixed signals: President Trump claims “productive conversations” with Iran and extended a five-day pause on strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, while Tehran flatly denies any direct or indirect talks, calling it a “bluff,” and fresh Iranian missile barrages hit central Tel Aviv and southern Israel, causing damage and raising questions about Israeli air defenses.Israel continues aggressive strikes on thousands of IRGC and regime targets in Tehran and beyond (over 3,000 reported), with rescuers pulling survivors from rubble in residential areas. Oil prices swung wildly—plunging earlier on de-escalation hopes then rising again amid persistent Hormuz disruptions and supply fears. Tech chatter highlights Palantir’s AI accelerating US “kill chain” targeting in real time, while energy volatility threatens AI infrastructure scaling. Markets remain volatile as users debate whether diplomacy or escalation will prevail.President Trump announced a five-day delay in threatened strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, citing “productive conversations” toward ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz (Reuters, CNN, Fox News). He described positive “tenor and tone” in talks, but Iran immediately denied any negotiations. X buzzes with relief mixed with skepticism over the sudden shift from ultimatum.

Iranian officials rejected Trump’s statements as fabricated, insisting no direct or indirect talks occurred and that any outreach came via mediators (Al Jazeera, Reuters). Tehran maintains it will not reopen Hormuz until attacks cease. Viral X posts and clips amplify the contradiction, fueling uncertainty.



3. Fresh Iranian Missiles Hit Central Tel Aviv and Southern Israel

Iran launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles overnight, causing damage in central Tel Aviv and southern areas; Israeli defenses intercepted many but questions mount over effectiveness (Al Jazeera, CNN). Casualties reported in prior strikes, with rescuers active. High-engagement footage circulates widely on X.

4. Israel Conducts Thousands of Strikes on IRGC Targets in Tehran

The IDF reported over 3,000 strikes on Iranian regime and IRGC assets, including missile systems and command centers, continuing despite US diplomatic signals (Reuters, ILTV reports). Netanyahu emphasized ongoing operations. X trends with updates on intensified air campaign.



5. Oil Prices Volatile: Initial Plunge Then Rise on Supply Fears

Crude dropped sharply on Trump’s pause but rebounded today as Iran denied talks and Hormuz disruptions persist (Reuters, RTE). Analysts note ongoing risk to ~20% of global oil flows. X traders track wild swings and potential stagflation impacts.



6. Pakistan Poised to Host Potential US-Iran Talks

Pakistan’s Foreign Office indicated willingness to mediate or host high-level US-Iran discussions amid the conflict (NPR, live updates). This emerges as a possible diplomatic venue even as strikes continue. Geopolitics watchers on X discuss regional mediation roles.



7. Rescuers Pull Survivor from Rubble After Tehran Strikes

Iranian Red Crescent reported pulling a man alive from debris in a residential area hit by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran’s outskirts (Al Jazeera). Civilian impact footage drives emotional engagement and debates on escalation.



8. Palantir AI Accelerates US Strikes in Iran Conflict

Palantir’s CTO highlighted how its AI platform (integrated with Anthropic’s Claude) enabled rapid targeting and 2,000+ strikes in short periods, speeding the “kill chain” (Fox News, Democracy Now). Pentagon reliance on Maven system draws X attention to AI’s battlefield role.



9. Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Urges Trump to Sustain Campaign

Reports claim Saudi MBS privately pressed Trump to continue the war against Iran as a chance to reshape the region; Trump publicly called him a “warrior” fighting alongside the US (NYT mentions, X posts). This signals deepening Gulf involvement.



10. Markets Swing on War Uncertainty Despite Diplomatic Hopes

US stocks fluctuated between gains and losses as investors weighed resolution prospects against persistent energy risks and inflation fears (TipRanks, Post-Gazette). European indices like DAX dipped amid geopolitical fog. X analysts debate long-term economic drag from the conflict.

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