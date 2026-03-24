Inicio > Colombia > Dozens killed in Colombia military plane crash with 121 people on board Dozens killed in Colombia military plane crash with 121 people on board By Excelsio Media on March 24, 2026 Also in Colombia, news Ambulances continued rushing to Bogota's Central Military hospital late Monday, carrying dozens of injured passengers after a military transport plane crashed in southwestern Colombia. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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