Dozens killed in Colombia military plane crash with 121 people on board

Dozens killed in Colombia military plane crash with 121 people on board

on Also in ,
Ambulances continued rushing to Bogota's Central Military hospital late Monday, carrying dozens of injured passengers after a military transport plane crashed in southwestern Colombia.

Excelsio Media

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