At least 55 injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in South Korea

At least 55 injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in South Korea

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South Korean officials say at least 55 people were injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in the central city of Daejeon. The National Fire Agency said 24 were seriously hurt in a blaze likely caused by an explosion.

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