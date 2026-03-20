Inicio > news > At least 55 injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in South Korea At least 55 injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in South Korea By Excelsio Media on March 20, 2026 Also in news, South Korea, World South Korean officials say at least 55 people were injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in the central city of Daejeon. The National Fire Agency said 24 were seriously hurt in a blaze likely caused by an explosion. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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