These Are the Day’s News on X: March 20, 2026

Day 21 of the US-Israel-Iran war continues to dominate X trends worldwide: unprecedented Israeli naval strikes on Iranian assets in the Caspian Sea (including a vessel linked to Russia), a viral Iranian video claiming a hit on a US F-35 (Pentagon confirms emergency landing only, no full shoot-down), Brent crude nearing $118 after massive damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG plant, and Trump demanding more naval support while calling out NATO allies as “cowards” for not joining Hormuz efforts.

The energy shock (LNG at risk, imminent force majeure, runaway inflation) keeps this ultra-dominant, with explosion footage, oil-price charts, and F-35 memes everywhere. A strong secondary wave of outrage is building over xAI’s sudden heavy restrictions and paywall on “Imagine” (formerly Imagen), with users calling it a betrayal of the original promise of unrestricted, free utility.

1. Israel Carries Out First Naval Strikes in the Caspian Sea

Israeli forces hit Iranian naval targets in the Caspian, including a ship with Russian ties. Major geographic escalation expands the conflict beyond the Persian Gulf and complicates Moscow’s position.





2. Viral Iranian Video Claims Hit on US F-35 Stealth Fighter

Tasnim releases footage of air defenses “striking” an F-35; Pentagon confirms the jet made an emergency landing at a regional base (no total loss). Clip racks up millions of views and sparks intense debate on US stealth tech vulnerability.



3. Brent Crude Hits $118 After Iran Targets Qatar’s Ras Laffan

Iran strikes the world’s largest LNG plant (Ras Laffan) in retaliation for South Pars damage. Qatar reports major destruction, expels Iranian military attachés, and warns of force majeure on long-term contracts—20% of global LNG supply threatened.



4. Trump Demands More Naval Support, Calls Allies “Cowards”

Trump rules out ground troops but sources say thousands more Marines and sailors are heading to the Middle East. He harshly criticizes NATO, Japan, South Korea and others for not contributing to Hormuz security, widening transatlantic rifts.



5. Macron Proposes Independent Plan for Strait of Hormuz

France rejects US pressure and launches its own initiative to guarantee safe passage (diplomacy + potential European escorts). Clear signal Europe won’t blindly follow Washington’s line.



6. Netanyahu: “Iran Weaker Than Ever, No Uranium Enrichment Left”

Israeli PM claims strikes destroyed Iran’s uranium enrichment capability and hints the war could end “sooner than expected,” though he mentions possible need for a ground component.



7. Iran Warns of “Zero Restraint” if Energy Sites Hit Again

Tehran promises unlimited attacks on regional energy infrastructure if strikes on its fields and plants continue. Rhetoric escalates after mutual damage at South Pars and Ras Laffan.



8. Putin in “Zugzwang”: Russia Trapped by Iran War

Widely shared analysis: Russia faces a lose-lose dilemma—military support for Iran risks direct escalation with the West; staying out weakens its anti-US alliance and credibility.



9. European & Asian Allies Offer Lukewarm Hormuz Support

France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan issue joint statement backing “appropriate measures” for safe passage, but without full military commitment. Seen as minimal gesture to placate Trump.



10. Massive Backlash on X Over xAI’s New Limits & Paywall on “Imagine”

Users worldwide are furious after xAI drastically tightened restrictions and strengthened the paywall on its image-generation tool “Imagine". Many call it a straight betrayal of the original “maximum utility, no walls” promise. Hashtags like #xAItraicion, #RIPImagine and #GrokLibre are trending with memes, screenshots and rants—“they released the best free image generator and killed it in weeks.”