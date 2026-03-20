NYT Bombshell: U.S. Prosecutors Launch Criminal Probe into Colombia's President Gustavo Petro

The New York Times has revealed that U.S. federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into Colombian President Gustavo Petro, focusing on potential ties to drug traffickers. This development, reported on March 20, 2026, has rapidly gone viral across social media and international news outlets, sparking intense debate given Petro's longstanding tensions with the Trump administration.

According to the NYT article titled "," the Justice Department’s inquiries are being handled by at least two federal prosecutors’ offices: those in Manhattan and Brooklyn. These probes involve prosecutors specializing in international narcotics trafficking, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).Key points from the report include:- Theandby official sources.- Examiners areand if his 2022 presidential campaign received financial contributions from such sources.- Petro, a leftist leader and vocal critic of U.S. policies (including past military actions in the Caribbean), has had a highly volatile relationship with President Trump, marked by mutual accusations, sanctions, and threats over drug trade issues.The story has exploded online due to the high-profile nature of targeting a sitting foreign president, amid ongoing U.S.-Colombia frictions over cocaine production, regional security, and bilateral relations. While no charges have been filed and the allegations remain unproven, the revelation has fueled polarized reactions: supporters of Petro view it as political retaliation, while critics point to longstanding concerns about Colombia's drug policies under his administration.This comes against a backdrop of earlier U.S. actions, such as Treasury sanctions on Petro in late 2025 accusing him of allowing drug trafficking to flourish, though prior NYT editorials had noted a lack of direct evidence linking him personally to criminal networks.The full implications remain unclear, as the probes are ongoing and sensitive. Petro has not yet issued a public response in the immediate aftermath of the report.