10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 2nd

Here are ten notable events occurred on January 2nd.





1492 – Fall of Granada

The last Muslim stronghold in Spain, Granada, was surrendered to the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella, marking the end of the Reconquista.





1788 – Georgia Joins the U.S. Constitution

Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the United States Constitution, further solidifying the foundation of the new nation.





1839 – Louis Daguerre Photographs the Moon

Louis Daguerre took one of the earliest known photographs of the Moon, marking a leap forward in astronomical observation.





1920 – The Birth of the Palmer Raids

The U.S. Department of Justice initiated raids against suspected radicals and anarchists, reflecting the tensions of the post-World War I "Red Scare."





1942 – The Battle of the Atlantic Intensifies

During World War II, German U-boats began Operation Paukenschlag, targeting Allied shipping off the U.S. east coast.





1959 – Luna 1 Becomes the First Spacecraft to Reach the Moon's Vicinity

The Soviet Union launched Luna 1, the first spacecraft to reach the Moon’s vicinity and orbit the Sun, beginning the space race.





1967 – Ronald Reagan Sworn in as Governor of California

Ronald Reagan began his political career as California's governor, setting the stage for his eventual presidency.





1974 – Nixon Signs National Speed Limit

President Richard Nixon signed a bill enacting a 55 mph speed limit in the U.S. to combat the 1973 oil crisis.





1992 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali Becomes UN Secretary-General

Boutros-Ghali became the first African to lead the United Nations, ushering in a new era for the organization.





2020 – Australian Bushfires Rage On

Massive bushfires continued to devastate large parts of Australia, drawing global attention to the climate crisis.