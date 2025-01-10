10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 7th

1789 – First U.S. Presidential Election
The first presidential election in the U.S. began, leading to George Washington's victory.
1610 – Galileo Discovers Jupiter's Moons
Galileo Galilei observed Jupiter’s four largest moons, changing the understanding of the solar system.
1953 – Hydrogen Bomb Development Announced
U.S. President Harry Truman revealed the successful development of the hydrogen bomb.
1955 – Marian Anderson at the Met
Marian Anderson became the first African American to perform with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
2015 – Charlie Hebdo Attack
A terrorist attack at the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris resulted in 12 deaths.
1927 – Commercial Transatlantic Phone Service Begins
The first transatlantic phone call was made between New York and London.
1999 – U.S. Senate Begins Clinton Impeachment Trial
The U.S. Senate began the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.
1782 – First U.S. Bank Chartered
The Bank of North America, the first U.S. commercial bank, was chartered.
1990 – Leaning Tower of Pisa Closed
Italy closed the Leaning Tower of Pisa for safety reasons due to its tilt.
2012 – The EU Oil Embargo on Iran
The European Union imposed an oil embargo on Iran due to its nuclear program.
