10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 7th



Here You got ten historical events for each day, January 7th and January 8th.

1789 – First U.S. Presidential Election

The first presidential election in the U.S. began, leading to George Washington's victory.





1610 – Galileo Discovers Jupiter's Moons

Galileo Galilei observed Jupiter’s four largest moons, changing the understanding of the solar system.





1953 – Hydrogen Bomb Development Announced

U.S. President Harry Truman revealed the successful development of the hydrogen bomb.



1955 – Marian Anderson at the Met

Marian Anderson became the first African American to perform with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.





2015 – Charlie Hebdo Attack

A terrorist attack at the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris resulted in 12 deaths.



1927 – Commercial Transatlantic Phone Service Begins

The first transatlantic phone call was made between New York and London.





1999 – U.S. Senate Begins Clinton Impeachment Trial

The U.S. Senate began the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.





1782 – First U.S. Bank Chartered

The Bank of North America, the first U.S. commercial bank, was chartered.



1990 – Leaning Tower of Pisa Closed

Italy closed the Leaning Tower of Pisa for safety reasons due to its tilt.



2012 – The EU Oil Embargo on Iran

The European Union imposed an oil embargo on Iran due to its nuclear program.