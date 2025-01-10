10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 6th

January 6th has witnessed several pivotal events throughout history. Here are ten notable occurrences on this day.





2021: Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, leading to widespread condemnation and a historic second impeachment of the president.





1412: Birth of Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc, the French heroine and saint who played a key role in the Hundred Years' War, was born on this day.





1919: Death of Theodore Roosevelt

Former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt passed away at his home in Oyster Bay, New York, at the age of 60.





1941: Franklin D. Roosevelt's "Four Freedoms" Speech

In his State of the Union address, President Franklin D. Roosevelt articulated the "Four Freedoms" that people everywhere in the world ought to enjoy: Freedom of speech, Freedom of worship, Freedom from want, and Freedom from fear.





1974: Implementation of Year-Round Daylight

Saving Time in the U.S. As a response to the OPEC oil embargo, the United States began a trial period of year-round daylight saving time to conserve energy.





1982: Conviction of the "Freeway Killer"

William G. Bonin, known as the "Freeway Killer," was convicted in Los Angeles of ten murders, marking a significant moment in criminal justice history.





1994: Attack on Figure Skater Nancy Kerrigan

Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was assaulted at Detroit's Cobo Arena, an attack orchestrated by associates of her rival, Tonya Harding, leading to a major scandal in the sports world.





2005: Indictment of Edgar Ray Killen

Former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen was indicted on murder charges for the 1964 slayings of three civil rights workers in Mississippi, a case that had remained unresolved for over four decades.





1975: Premiere of "Wheel of Fortune"

The popular television game show "Wheel of Fortune" premiered, becoming one of the longest-running syndicated game shows in the United States.





1838: Samuel Morse Demonstrates the Telegraph

Inventor Samuel Morse successfully demonstrated the telegraph system, laying the foundation for long-distance communication.