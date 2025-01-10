10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 9th

Here You got ten historical events for each day, January 9th.





1793 - First Balloon Flight in the U.S.

Jean-Pierre Blanchard made the first successful balloon flight in the U.S.





1839 - Daguerreotype Photography Announced

The photographic process invented by Louis Daguerre was introduced to the French Academy of Sciences.





1909 - Ernest Shackleton Reaches Furthest South

The explorer set a new record for reaching the closest point to the South Pole at the time.





1916 - Gallipoli Campaign Ends

The Allied forces completed their withdrawal from Gallipoli during World War I.





1941 - Maiden Flight of the Avro Lancaster

The famous British bomber plane had its first test flight.





1951 - United Nations Headquarters Opens

The UN officially opened its headquarters in New York City.





1960 - Construction Begins on Aswan Dam

Egypt started construction on the massive dam project on the Nile River.





1991 - Soviet Crackdown in Lithuania

Soviet troops stormed the TV tower in Vilnius, killing 14 protestors.





2007 - Apple Unveils the iPhone

Steve Jobs introduced the revolutionary iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco.





2021 - Trump Impeached for Second Time

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president impeached twice.