10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 9th

1793 - First Balloon Flight in the U.S.
Jean-Pierre Blanchard made the first successful balloon flight in the U.S.
1839 - Daguerreotype Photography Announced
The photographic process invented by Louis Daguerre was introduced to the French Academy of Sciences.
1909 - Ernest Shackleton Reaches Furthest South
The explorer set a new record for reaching the closest point to the South Pole at the time.
1916 - Gallipoli Campaign Ends
The Allied forces completed their withdrawal from Gallipoli during World War I.
1941 - Maiden Flight of the Avro Lancaster
The famous British bomber plane had its first test flight.
1951 - United Nations Headquarters Opens
The UN officially opened its headquarters in New York City.
1960 - Construction Begins on Aswan Dam
Egypt started construction on the massive dam project on the Nile River.
1991 - Soviet Crackdown in Lithuania
Soviet troops stormed the TV tower in Vilnius, killing 14 protestors.
2007 - Apple Unveils the iPhone
Steve Jobs introduced the revolutionary iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco.
2021 - Trump Impeached for Second Time
Donald Trump became the first U.S. president impeached twice.
