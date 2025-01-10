10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 9th

Navigation
January 09, 2025
Here You got ten historical events for each day, January 9th.

1793 - First Balloon Flight in the U.S.
Jean-Pierre Blanchard made the first successful balloon flight in the U.S.

1839 - Daguerreotype Photography Announced
 The photographic process invented by Louis Daguerre was introduced to the French Academy of Sciences.

1909 - Ernest Shackleton Reaches Furthest South
The explorer set a new record for reaching the closest point to the South Pole at the time.

1916 - Gallipoli Campaign Ends
The Allied forces completed their withdrawal from Gallipoli during World War I.

1941 - Maiden Flight of the Avro Lancaster
The famous British bomber plane had its first test flight.

1951 - United Nations Headquarters Opens
The UN officially opened its headquarters in New York City.

1960 - Construction Begins on Aswan Dam
Egypt started construction on the massive dam project on the Nile River.

1991 - Soviet Crackdown in Lithuania
Soviet troops stormed the TV tower in Vilnius, killing 14 protestors.

2007 - Apple Unveils the iPhone
Steve Jobs introduced the revolutionary iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco.

2021 - Trump Impeached for Second Time
Donald Trump became the first U.S. president impeached twice.
