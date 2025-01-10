10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 8th

Here You got ten historical events for each day, January 8th.





1815 - Battle of New Orleans

American forces led by Andrew Jackson defeated the British Army in the final major battle of the War of 1812.





1912 - Creation of the African National Congress

The ANC was founded in South Africa to fight for civil rights and end racial discrimination.





1935 - Birth of Elvis Presley

The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.





1942 - Birth of Stephen Hawking

Renowned physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was born in Oxford, England.





1959 - Charles de Gaulle became President of France

Charles de Gaulle assumed the presidency of France under the Fifth Republic.





1964 - LBJ Declares 'War on Poverty'

U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced his 'War on Poverty' initiative in his State of the Union address.





1989 - Plane Crash in Kegworth

A British Midland Boeing 737 crashed in Kegworth, UK, killing 47 people.





1994 - Russian Cosmonaut's Record Spacewalk

Valeri Polyakov began his record-breaking 437-day space mission aboard Mir.





2002 - No Child Left Behind Act Signed

President George W. Bush signed the U.S. education reform law.





2011 - Tucson Shooting

A mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, left six dead and wounded Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.