10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 8th

1815 - Battle of New Orleans
American forces led by Andrew Jackson defeated the British Army in the final major battle of the War of 1812.
1912 - Creation of the African National Congress
The ANC was founded in South Africa to fight for civil rights and end racial discrimination.
The ANC was founded in South Africa to fight for civil rights and end racial discrimination.
1935 - Birth of Elvis Presley
The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
1942 - Birth of Stephen Hawking
Renowned physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was born in Oxford, England.
Renowned physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was born in Oxford, England.
1959 - Charles de Gaulle became President of France
Charles de Gaulle assumed the presidency of France under the Fifth Republic.
1964 - LBJ Declares 'War on Poverty'
U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced his 'War on Poverty' initiative in his State of the Union address.
U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced his 'War on Poverty' initiative in his State of the Union address.
1989 - Plane Crash in Kegworth
A British Midland Boeing 737 crashed in Kegworth, UK, killing 47 people.
A British Midland Boeing 737 crashed in Kegworth, UK, killing 47 people.
1994 - Russian Cosmonaut's Record Spacewalk
Valeri Polyakov began his record-breaking 437-day space mission aboard Mir.
Valeri Polyakov began his record-breaking 437-day space mission aboard Mir.
2002 - No Child Left Behind Act Signed
President George W. Bush signed the U.S. education reform law.
President George W. Bush signed the U.S. education reform law.
2011 - Tucson Shooting
A mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, left six dead and wounded Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
A mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, left six dead and wounded Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!