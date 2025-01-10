Navigation
10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 8th

January 08, 2025 Excelsio Media
Here You got ten historical events for each day, January 8th.

1815 - Battle of New Orleans
American forces led by Andrew Jackson defeated the British Army in the final major battle of the War of 1812.

1912 - Creation of the African National Congress
The ANC was founded in South Africa to fight for civil rights and end racial discrimination.

1935 - Birth of Elvis Presley
The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.

1942 - Birth of Stephen Hawking
Renowned physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking was born in Oxford, England.

1959 - Charles de Gaulle became President of France
Charles de Gaulle assumed the presidency of France under the Fifth Republic.

1964 - LBJ Declares 'War on Poverty'
U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced his 'War on Poverty' initiative in his State of the Union address.

1989 - Plane Crash in Kegworth
A British Midland Boeing 737 crashed in Kegworth, UK, killing 47 people.

1994 - Russian Cosmonaut's Record Spacewalk
Valeri Polyakov began his record-breaking 437-day space mission aboard Mir.

2002 - No Child Left Behind Act Signed
President George W. Bush signed the U.S. education reform law.

2011 - Tucson Shooting
A mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, left six dead and wounded Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
