Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home Israel news World Netanyahu says pressure on Gaza will increase until hostages are returned

Netanyahu says pressure on Gaza will increase until hostages are returned

Netanyahu says pressure on Gaza will increase until hostages are returned
April 02, 2025 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the pressure on Gaza would increase until the remaining hostages were returned to Israel. “The more they do not give (back the hostages), the more the pressure will increase until they do,” vowed the Israeli Prime Minster in a video statement released on Wednesday.

Share
Tags Israel news World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media

View Profile
Israel news World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)