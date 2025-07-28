UAE military plane drops aid into Gaza

UAE military plane drops aid into Gaza

on Also in , ,
UAE and Jordan carried out on Sunday the first airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza in months. One Emirati and two Jordanian military planes took off from Jordan loaded with 25 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid which was dropped over Gaza.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)