Inicio > Israel > UAE military plane drops aid into Gaza UAE military plane drops aid into Gaza By Excelsio Media on July 28, 2025 Also in Israel, news, United Arab Emirates UAE and Jordan carried out on Sunday the first airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza in months. One Emirati and two Jordanian military planes took off from Jordan loaded with 25 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid which was dropped over Gaza. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook