10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 10th

January 10, 2025
Here you got ten moments on January 10th in human history.

1776 - "Common Sense" Published
Thomas Paine published his influential pamphlet advocating for American independence.

1863 - First Underground Railway
The London Underground opened as the world's first subway system.

1920 - League of Nations Founded
The precursor to the United Nations was established.

1946 - First General Assembly of the UN
The United Nations held its first meeting in London.

1951 - UN Headquarters Officially Opens
The UN began formal operations in its new New York headquarters.

1962 - Avalanche in Peru
A massive avalanche in Huascarán, Peru, killed around 4,000 people.

1985 - Sandinista Government Defeats Coup
The Nicaraguan government repelled a CIA-backed coup attempt.

2003 - North Korea Withdraws from Nuclear Treaty
North Korea withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

2013 - Google Buys Nest Labs
Google acquired the smart home device company for $3.2 billion.

2019 - Venezuelan Presidential Crisis
Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela.
