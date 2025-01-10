10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 10th

Here you got ten moments on January 10th in human history.





1776 - "Common Sense" Published

Thomas Paine published his influential pamphlet advocating for American independence.





1863 - First Underground Railway

The London Underground opened as the world's first subway system.





1920 - League of Nations Founded

The precursor to the United Nations was established.





1946 - First General Assembly of the UN

The United Nations held its first meeting in London.





1951 - UN Headquarters Officially Opens

The UN began formal operations in its new New York headquarters.





1962 - Avalanche in Peru

A massive avalanche in Huascarán, Peru, killed around 4,000 people.





1985 - Sandinista Government Defeats Coup

The Nicaraguan government repelled a CIA-backed coup attempt.





2003 - North Korea Withdraws from Nuclear Treaty

North Korea withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.





2013 - Google Buys Nest Labs

Google acquired the smart home device company for $3.2 billion.





2019 - Venezuelan Presidential Crisis

Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela.