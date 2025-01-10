10 Historical Events That Took Place on January 10th

1776 - "Common Sense" Published
Thomas Paine published his influential pamphlet advocating for American independence.
1863 - First Underground Railway
The London Underground opened as the world's first subway system.
1920 - League of Nations Founded
The precursor to the United Nations was established.
1946 - First General Assembly of the UN
The United Nations held its first meeting in London.
1951 - UN Headquarters Officially Opens
The UN began formal operations in its new New York headquarters.
1962 - Avalanche in Peru
A massive avalanche in Huascarán, Peru, killed around 4,000 people.
1985 - Sandinista Government Defeats Coup
The Nicaraguan government repelled a CIA-backed coup attempt.
2003 - North Korea Withdraws from Nuclear Treaty
North Korea withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
2013 - Google Buys Nest Labs
Google acquired the smart home device company for $3.2 billion.
2019 - Venezuelan Presidential Crisis
Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela.
