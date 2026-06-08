Inicio > Iran > Israel hits Iran with new strikes despite Trump warning Israel hits Iran with new strikes despite Trump warning By Excelsio Media on junio 08, 2026 Also in Iran, Israel, news Israel said it struck military targets in western and central Iran, even after US President Donald Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from further attacks. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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