Israel hits Iran with new strikes despite Trump warning

Israel hits Iran with new strikes despite Trump warning

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Israel said it struck military targets in western and central Iran, even after US President Donald Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from further attacks.

Excelsio Media

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