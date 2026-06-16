Inicio > economy > Bank of Japan raises interest rates to 31-year high Bank of Japan raises interest rates to 31-year high By Excelsio Media on junio 16, 2026 Also in economy, Japan, news The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 1% from 0.75%, the highest in three decades, as it moves to tame inflation driven by the energy shock from the Iran war. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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