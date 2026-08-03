Michigan reports the first 2 US deaths related to cyclospora

Michigan reports the first 2 US deaths related to cyclospora

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Two people have died in the cyclospora outbreak in Michigan, state health officials announced Monday, the first deaths confirmed in the U.S. related to the microscopic parasite.

Excelsio Media

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