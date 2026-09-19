Inicio > space > Scientists discover the fastest known star in the Milky Way galaxy Scientists discover the fastest known star in the Milky Way galaxy By Excelsio Media on septiembre 19, 2026 Also in space Scientists have discovered the fastest known star in the Milky Way, zipping around the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy. Studying how it moves could help them better understand the black hole's mysterious properties. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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