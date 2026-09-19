> >
Scientists discover the fastest known star in the Milky Way galaxy
Scientists discover the fastest known star in the Milky Way galaxy

Scientists discover the fastest known star in the Milky Way galaxy

on Also in
Scientists have discovered the fastest known star in the Milky Way, zipping around the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy. Studying how it moves could help them better understand the black hole's mysterious properties.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)