Inicio > news > Ceuta border overwhelmed as migrants swim from Morocco Ceuta border overwhelmed as migrants swim from Morocco By Excelsio Media on julio 31, 2026 Also in news, spain Migrants broke through fences and swam into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, overwhelming the police and prompting Madrid to deploy the military as tens and thousands of migrants were estimated to have crossed illegally. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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