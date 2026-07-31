Ceuta border overwhelmed as migrants swim from Morocco

Ceuta border overwhelmed as migrants swim from Morocco

on Also in ,
Migrants broke through fences and swam into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, overwhelming the police and prompting Madrid to deploy the military as tens and thousands of migrants were estimated to have crossed illegally.

Excelsio Media

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