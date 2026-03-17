What's behind Pakistan's attacks on former ally Afghan Taliban?

What's behind Pakistan's attacks on former ally Afghan Taliban?

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Pakistan's decades-long alliance with the Afghan Taliban faces strain as Islamabad grapples with cross-border tensions and security challenges.

Excelsio Media

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