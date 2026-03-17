Inicio > Afghanistan > What's behind Pakistan's attacks on former ally Afghan Taliban? What's behind Pakistan's attacks on former ally Afghan Taliban? By Excelsio Media on March 17, 2026 Also in Afghanistan, news, Pakistan, World Pakistan's decades-long alliance with the Afghan Taliban faces strain as Islamabad grapples with cross-border tensions and security challenges. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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