These Are the Day’s News on X: March 17, 2026

1. Israel Confirms Killing of Iran's Security Chief Ali Larijani and Basij Commander

2. Iran Targets Israeli Nuclear Sites in Retaliatory Missile Wave

3. US Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent Resigns Over Iran War

4. Iran Continues Attacks on Gulf Targets and US Embassy in Baghdad

5. Strait of Hormuz Sees Limited Tanker Transits Under US Escorts

6. Trump Presses Allies for Hormuz Security, Faces Reluctance

7. Heavy Strikes and Smoke Over Tehran as Campaign Intensifies

8. Hezbollah Rocket Barrages Hit Northern Israel Amid Lebanon Ops

9. Oil Market Volatility and Recession Fears Grow

10. Russia Reportedly Shares US Force Locations with Iran

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Day 18 of the US-Israeli war on Iran marks a potential turning point with Israel confirming the targeted killings of top Iranian figures: security chief Ali Larijani (key in past nuclear talks) and IRGC Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in overnight Tehran strikes, severely disrupting Iran's internal security and leadership chain.Iran responds with missile strikes near Israel's Dimona and Negev nuclear sites (tit-for-tat after an incident near Bushehr), while attacks continue on Gulf targets and US interests—including drone/rocket fire on the Baghdad embassy. Oil prices swing wildly above $100 amid Hormuz uncertainty, with some tankers "dribbling through" under US Navy escorts but overall flows crippled. A top US counterterrorism official resigns in protest, allies resist Trump's calls for naval help, and X erupts with footage of explosions, leadership blow claims, and heated debates on escalation, economic fallout, and regime-change prospects—proxy flare-ups and civilian casualties keep global attention locked in.Israeli military announced successful airstrikes eliminating Ali Larijani (top security official involved in nuclear negotiations) and Gen. Gholamreza Soleimani (Basij militia head) in Tehran overnight. Iran has not confirmed; the strikes represent a major blow to regime stability and internal control amid ongoing campaign.Iran launched missiles toward Dimona and Negev nuclear research areas, triggering sirens; strikes framed as response to earlier projectile hit near Bushehr nuclear plant (no major damage reported). Actions highlight risks of nuclear-site escalation and potential regional contamination threats.Director Joe Kent resigned, stating Iran posed "no imminent threat" and criticizing the administration for following Israel's lead into conflict. The high-profile departure fuels domestic US dissent and questions over war justification.Iranian-backed forces launched drones and rockets at the US Embassy in Baghdad (explosions and fires reported, no confirmed casualties yet) plus strikes across Gulf allies. Spillover intensifies regional tensions and pressures on Arab states.White House reports US Navy escorting some oil tankers through the strait to restore flows; traffic remains drastically reduced with selective Iranian enforcement. Oil prices volatile above $100/barrel as disruptions persist.President Trump urges NATO and Asian partners (including East Asian nations) to deploy naval forces for strait reopening, but responses mixed with hesitation; he insists US can handle alone while scolding non-cooperators.New wave of US-Israeli strikes hits Tehran with thick smoke plumes and large booms reported; focus on military and leadership targets continues, with Iran's missile capability reportedly degraded by up to 90% in some assessments.Intensified Hezbollah fire targets northern Israel; IDF expands ground operations in Lebanon south of Litani River to dismantle infrastructure, diverting resources from Iran front and raising humanitarian risks.Brent crude surges on Hormuz risks and supply cuts; analysts warn of potential global recession if strait closure prolongs, with energy shocks hitting US, China, Europe hardest and underscoring oil's geopolitical leverage.Reports indicate Russia providing Iran with intelligence on US military positions in Middle East and allies, escalating proxy dynamics and complicating US operations amid broader great-power tensions.