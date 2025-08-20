Inicio > economy > UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8% UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8% By Excelsio Media on August 20, 2025 Also in economy, United Kingdom British inflation hit its highest in 18 months in July when it increased to 3.8% from 3.6%, once again leaving the country with the fastest rate of price increases among the world's largest rich economies. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook