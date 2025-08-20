UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%

UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%

on Also in ,
British inflation hit its highest in 18 months in July when it increased to 3.8% from 3.6%, once again leaving the country with the fastest rate of price increases among the world's largest rich economies.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)