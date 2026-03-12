Holcim Strengthens Its Position in Colombia with Acquisition of CEMEX Operations

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯

Holcim, the global leader in sustainable construction solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire a significant portion of CEMEX's building materials and construction solutions operations in Colombia. The deal, valued at approximately USD 485 million, is expected to add around USD 360 million in additional net sales for 2026 and significantly expand Holcim's operational footprint in the country.The acquisition includes more than 20 production facilities, such as the Caracolito cement plant, the Santa Rosa grinding station, and over 20 ready-mix concrete plants, aggregates, mortars, and admixtures operations. This move complements Holcim's existing assets in Colombia, which feature the Nobsa cement plant, eight ready-mix concrete plants, one admixtures facility, one aggregates plant, and more than 150 Disensa retail stores nationwide.Simon Kronenberg, Holcim's Regional Director for Latin America, stated: "This acquisition of operations in the Colombian market strengthens and complements Holcim's growing position in the country. This targeted investment in the attractive Latin American region aligns with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, advancing our vision to become the leader in sustainable construction."The transaction is projected to deliver run-rate EBITDA synergies of approximately USD 30 million by the third year, with a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of around 5 times after synergies. It is expected to be accretive to earnings per share (EPS) from the first year and to return on invested capital (ROIC) by the third year.The deal reflects Holcim's commitment to financial discipline and capital allocation focused on growth opportunities. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the year.This strategic expansion comes as CEMEX announced a broader divestment of certain Colombian operations totaling around USD 555 million across multiple buyers, allowing the Mexican company to refocus on core markets in North America, Europe, and Mexico, while Holcim continues to consolidate its presence in Latin America.Holcim operates in key markets across the region, including Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, and the French Antilles, offering premium sustainable brands such as ECOPlanet, ECOPact, ECOCycle®, and Elevate, alongside local trusted names like Disensa. The company reported net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025 and employs over 45,000 people in 43 strategic markets worldwide.