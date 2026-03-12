Iran targets a fuel facility in Bahrain, interior ministry says

Iran targets a fuel facility in Bahrain, interior ministry says

on Also in , , ,
Bahrain's Information Ministry says Iranian forces targeted fuel tanks near Muharraq airport, as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)