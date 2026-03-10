These Are the Day’s News on X: March 10, 2026

On March 10, 2026, X is dominated by the military escalation in the Middle East: the U.S.–Israel war against Iran enters its tenth day with massive bombing, the designation of a new Supreme Leader in Tehran, and threats to the Strait of Hormuz that are driving up oil prices. Secondary tensions include Russian movements in the energy sector, NATO deployments, and advances in Ukraine, while North Korea criticizes allied military exercises.

US and Israeli forces continue intense airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure, including missile sites and IRGC command centers in Tehran and other regions. Over 5,000 targets hit, with total coalition air superiority reported.President Trump stated the conflict could resolve “very soon,” but warned of a 20-fold escalation if Iran disrupts oil flow in the Strait of Hormuz. He rejected direct negotiations and threatened Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

3. Iran Names Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader:

Following Ali Khamenei’s death, his son Mojtaba was appointed amid internal power struggles. Iran rejects talks with the US and vows prolonged resistance, with retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel and US bases.



4. Iranian Attacks Across the Gulf and Middle East:

Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at Israel (including Tel Aviv), US bases in Iraq, and allies like Bahrain, UAE, and Qatar. Impacts reported on refineries and buildings, with interceptions by air defenses.



5. Oil Crisis from Hormuz Tensions:

Crude prices swing wildly, exceeding $100-115 per barrel, with reduced traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump offers US naval escorts for tankers, while Saudi Arabia cuts production.



6. Russia Offers Oil and Gas to Europe Conditionally:

Putin proposed supplies to Europe amid the global energy crisis caused by the Iran conflict. Reports also indicate Russia sharing real-time intelligence with Tehran, heightening geopolitical concerns.



7. NATO Deploys Patriot Missiles in Turkey:

In response to Iranian missiles entering Turkish airspace, NATO installed defense systems in Malatya province. This raises regional tension, with US evacuations in southern Turkey.



8. North Korea Denounces US-South Korea Military Exercises:

Kim Yo Jong accused Washington and Seoul of “destroying stability” in East Asia during annual joint maneuvers, fueling tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



9. Ukraine Destroys Russian Pantsir-S1 System with Drone:

In the ongoing war, a Ukrainian FP-2 drone equipped with a 100 kg warhead eliminated a $20 million Russian air defense system, highlighting advances in drone technology.



10. Israel Strikes Lebanon, Killing a Priest:

Israeli artillery attacks in southern Lebanon killed a priest and other civilians. Operations also reported to recover remains of a pilot missing for 40 years, with suspicions of fake ambulance use.

