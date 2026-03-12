These Are the Day’s News on X: March 12, 2026

The US-Israeli war on Iran now in its 13th day has become the overwhelming global story on X, with live videos of tanker explosions, missile interceptions and oil-price spikes dominating feeds worldwide. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei delivered his first public address vowing continued resistance and keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed as a “tool of pressure,” while President Pezeshkian laid out three ceasefire conditions including reparations and security guarantees.
Oil briefly topped $100 a barrel and shipping lanes are paralyzed after Iranian attacks on vessels in the Gulf and a Thai ship fire, rattling markets and forcing emergency reserve talks. Trump has repeatedly signaled the campaign could wrap up “very soon” to protect US stocks and voters, yet strikes continue and Hezbollah is ramping up rocket fire to draw Israeli forces northward. X engagement is off the charts because the economic pain—higher fuel prices, stalled tankers, plunging equities—is hitting wallets everywhere in real time.
1. Iran War Enters Day 13 with Heavy US-Israeli Strikes
US and Israeli forces have hit over 5,000 Iranian targets since late February, including missile complexes, drone bases and nuclear-related sites in Esfahan and Ahvaz. US intelligence confirms Iran’s senior leadership structure remains intact despite the killing of former Supreme Leader Khamenei. Retaliation has been curtailed but the conflict is now spreading to sea lanes and proxy fronts.
2. New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Defiant First Statement
In his inaugural televised address, Mojtaba Khamenei warned the US and Israel they must pay “compensation” and declared the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until demands are met. He called for Iranian unity and threatened further strikes on US bases. The message has gone viral on X as the clearest signal yet that Tehran intends to prolong the energy squeeze.
3. Strait of Hormuz Blockade Cuts 15-20% of Global Oil Flow
Iran’s de-facto closure of the narrow waterway has stranded roughly 150 tankers and halted flows of crude and LNG that normally supply Asia and Europe. Ports including Dubai’s Jebel Ali suspended operations after aerial incidents. The International Energy Agency called it the largest oil disruption on record.
4. Brent Crude Surges Past $100 as Gulf Attacks Intensify
Oil prices rocketed from pre-war levels near $70 to peaks above $120 before settling back above $100 today after Iranian strikes on tankers off Iraq and in the Persian Gulf. Stocks fell in early trading while gasoline and diesel futures jumped worldwide. Trump’s market-focused comments briefly eased prices before new attacks reversed gains.
5. Iran Blows Up US-Owned Tanker in Persian Gulf
Footage widely shared on X shows Iranian forces striking a US-linked oil tanker after repeated warnings, sending it ablaze. Separate incidents hit Iraqi waters and forced a Thai vessel crew to abandon ship. Thailand has demanded an apology from Tehran.
6. Trump Prioritizes Wall Street, Hints Conflict Will End Soon
President Trump stated the Iran campaign is “going to be over very soon” and threatened possible US takeover of the Strait to reopen it. His comments triggered instant 0.8% S&P 500 gains and oil pullbacks before fresh attacks reversed sentiment. Midterm-election pressure and inflation fears are clearly guiding US messaging.
7. Hezbollah Increases Rocket and Drone Barrage on Northern Israel
Senior Israeli officials say Hezbollah is deliberately escalating long-range fire to “wear down” IDF forces and divert attention from Iran. Evacuation orders expanded in Lebanon’s Dahiyeh and Beirut suburbs ahead of expected Israeli responses. Hezbollah still retains significant launcher capacity.
8. Iran Sets Three Conditions to End the War
President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly demanded international recognition of Tehran’s “legitimate rights,” payment of reparations and firm guarantees against future aggression. The statement was echoed by the new Supreme Leader and is being viewed on X as Tehran’s formal negotiating position.
9. Global Shipping Crisis Deepens with Port Closures and Stranded Vessels
More than 3,000 ships are affected in the Gulf; Dubai’s Jebel Ali port remains offline after fires, and Iraqi oil terminals halted loading. Insurance rates for the region have skyrocketed and supply-chain delays are already hitting Asian importers.
10. China Condemns Iranian Attacks on Gulf Shipping
Beijing publicly called Iranian missile and drone strikes on civilian and non-military targets in Gulf nations “unacceptable” and demanded an immediate ceasefire. The statement marks a rare public distancing from Tehran amid the oil-price chaos affecting Chinese energy imports.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook