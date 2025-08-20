Inicio > Congo > Rebels massacred civilians in Congo, Human Rights Watch says Rebels massacred civilians in Congo, Human Rights Watch says By Excelsio Media on August 20, 2025 Also in Congo, news, World Rwanda-backed M23 rebels killed at least 140 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July, Human Rights Watch said in a report that highlighted how violence remains elevated despite the US- and Qatar-backed peace talks underway. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
