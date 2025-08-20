Rebels massacred civilians in Congo, Human Rights Watch says

Rebels massacred civilians in Congo, Human Rights Watch says

on Also in , ,
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels killed at least 140 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July, Human Rights Watch said in a report that highlighted how violence remains elevated despite the US- and Qatar-backed peace talks underway.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)