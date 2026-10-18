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Truck drives through a soccer game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring 11
Truck drives through a soccer game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring 11

Truck drives through a soccer game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring 11

on Also in , ,
A woman drove a truck onto a soccer field during a youth game in Kansas on Saturday, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and injuring 11 others who were hospitalized.

Excelsio Media

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