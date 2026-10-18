Inicio > Kansas > Truck drives through a soccer game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring 11 Truck drives through a soccer game in Kansas, killing 2 and injuring 11 By Excelsio Media on octubre 18, 2026 Also in Kansas, news, United States A woman drove a truck onto a soccer field during a youth game in Kansas on Saturday, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and injuring 11 others who were hospitalized. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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