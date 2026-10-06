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French students rally nationwide over school funding
French students rally nationwide over school funding

French students rally nationwide over school funding

on Also in ,
French students continued high school blockades and took to the streets in support of the youth-led movement demanding that President Emmanuel Macron's cash-strapped government tackle understaffed and dilapidated schools.

Excelsio Media

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