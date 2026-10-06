Inicio > France > French students rally nationwide over school funding French students rally nationwide over school funding By Excelsio Media on octubre 06, 2026 Also in France, news French students continued high school blockades and took to the streets in support of the youth-led movement demanding that President Emmanuel Macron's cash-strapped government tackle understaffed and dilapidated schools. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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