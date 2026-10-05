Inicio > news > US Air Force removes all bombers from British air base targeted by a suspected terror attack US Air Force removes all bombers from British air base targeted by a suspected terror attack By Excelsio Media on octubre 05, 2026 Also in news, United Kingdom The US Air Force has brought home its bombers stationed at a US-run military air base in England used to strike Iran following an investigation into a planned terror attack at the RAF Fairford base. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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