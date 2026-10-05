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US Air Force removes all bombers from British air base targeted by a suspected terror attack
US Air Force removes all bombers from British air base targeted by a suspected terror attack

US Air Force removes all bombers from British air base targeted by a suspected terror attack

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The US Air Force has brought home its bombers stationed at a US-run military air base in England used to strike Iran following an investigation into a planned terror attack at the RAF Fairford base.

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