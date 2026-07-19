Inicio > news > US renews Iran strikes after attacks kill two service members US renews Iran strikes after attacks kill two service members By Excelsio Media on julio 19, 2026 Also in news, United States, World The US said it attacked Iran to punish its Revolutionary Guard forces after two US military personnel were killed in Iranian attacks on Jordan. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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