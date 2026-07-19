US renews Iran strikes after attacks kill two service members

US renews Iran strikes after attacks kill two service members

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The US said it attacked Iran to punish its Revolutionary Guard forces after two US military personnel were killed in Iranian attacks on Jordan.

Excelsio Media

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