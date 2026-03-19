Hegseth on $200B spending request 'takes money to kill bad guys'

Hegseth on $200B spending request 'takes money to kill bad guys'

on Also in ,
The Pentagon requested more than $200 billion for the Iran war, with Hegseth saying the funds are needed to maintain operations and replenish munitions.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)