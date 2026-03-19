Inicio > news > Hegseth on $200B spending request 'takes money to kill bad guys' Hegseth on $200B spending request 'takes money to kill bad guys' By Excelsio Media on March 19, 2026 Also in news, United States The Pentagon requested more than $200 billion for the Iran war, with Hegseth saying the funds are needed to maintain operations and replenish munitions. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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