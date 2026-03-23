Inicio > economy > Gold dives to 4 month low as inflation pressures lift rate hike bets Gold dives to 4 month low as inflation pressures lift rate hike bets By Excelsio Media on March 23, 2026 Also in economy, gold Gold plunged over 8% to a four-month low after posting its largest weekly loss in 43 years. Middle East tensions have sparked inflation concerns and raised expectations for interest rate hikes. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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