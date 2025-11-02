These Are the Day’s News on X: November 2, 2025

As November 2, 2025, unfolds at 06:22 PM -05, X is pulsing with urgent global alerts, from the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica to a deadly fire in Mexico and SNAP benefit cuts amid U.S. government shutdown fears. Entertainment shines bright with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday buzz and Jungkook's streaming triumphs, while crypto airdrops and sports drama add to the mix. Tune in to these top trends and chime in with #NewsOnX—what's capturing your attention today?





1. Hurricane Melissa's Fury Leaves Jamaica in Ruins Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest storms on record with 185 mph winds, slammed into Jamaica as a Category 5, causing at least 28 deaths and widespread destruction, including power outages and road blockages, as reported by Sky News. X users are sharing harrowing stories of resilience and aid appeals, with many praising local responders while speculating on climate change's role in intensifying such events. How can the international community best support Jamaica's recovery?





2. Deadly Fire and Explosion Rocks Mexico's Hermosillo At least 23 people, including six children, perished in a massive fire and explosion at a Waldo's convenience store in Sonora, Mexico, with 11 others injured, according to state officials. On X, heartbroken users are mourning the victims and questioning store safety standards, while some discuss broader fire prevention needs in the region. What measures should prevent such tragedies in everyday businesses?





3. U.S. SNAP Benefits Lapse Sparks Food Insecurity Crisis With the government shutdown looming, SNAP payments failed to issue on November 1, 2025, leaving millions without food aid and driving surges to food banks, as lawsuits from states challenge the USDA's decision. X sentiment is overwhelmingly alarmed, with users sharing personal impacts and calling for emergency funding, though some debate the politics behind the delay. Will this crisis force a swift resolution to the shutdown?





4. Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Ignites Global Fan Frenzy

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has X ablaze with #HappyBirthdaySRK trending worldwide, as fans flood timelines with new photos and tributes to the "King of Romance." Enthusiasts are celebrating his enduring charm and upcoming projects like #King, while a few speculate on surprise announcements. What's your favorite SRK moment that keeps him timeless?





5. Jungkook's 'Golden' Reclaims Spotify Throne

BTS's Jungkook made history as the first K-pop soloist to surpass 600 million U.S. Spotify streams, with 'Golden' reclaiming the global #1 spot at 7.4 million daily streams, fueling #Jungkook trends across categories. ARMY on X is ecstatic, hailing him as the "SNS King," though some users speculate on competition from other comebacks. Does Jungkook's dominance redefine K-pop's global reach?





6. ISRO Launches Heaviest Satellite in Milestone Mission

India's ISRO successfully launched the CMS-03 communication satellite—the heaviest ever on a GTO orbit—aboard a GSLV Mk III rocket from Sriharikota, boosting national pride amid space ambitions. X users are cheering the feat as a leap in self-reliance, with discussions on its telecom impacts, while skeptics question funding priorities. How will this advance India's space program?





7. Mass Stabbing on UK Train Shocks Commuters

Ten people, nine in critical condition, were injured in a brutal stabbing on a London North Eastern Railway train near Cambridge, England, leading to two arrests and PM Starmer's condemnation as "appalling." X reactions mix horror and calls for better rail security, with some users speculating on motives amid rising knife crime concerns. What steps can curb such public transport violence?





8. Tanzania's President Secures Landslide Election Win

President Samia Suluhu Hassan clinched over 97% of votes in Tanzania's disputed election, marking a rare regional sweep amid opposition cries of irregularities. On X, supporters hail it as a stability boost, while critics speculate on democratic backsliding, sparking heated regional debates. Does this victory signal progress or peril for East African politics?





9. Solana Airdrops Flood X with Crypto Hype

Crypto enthusiasts are buzzing over live Solana-based airdrops like $SPSN and $FUDNA, offering up to 10 million tokens each, drawing thousands to claim sites amid market volatility. X sentiment is electric with "GM" posts and tips, though warnings of scams circulate as users speculate on price pumps. Are these airdrops a golden opportunity or just hype?





10. World Series Game 7 Thrills Baseball Fans

The 2025 World Series boiled down to a nail-biting Game 7, with "WHAT A SERIES" exploding on X as fans relive dramatic plays and rule quirks like Shohei Ohtani's potential pitch. Supporters of both teams are trading memes and highlights, while some debate umpiring controversies. Who had the edge in this epic finale?

